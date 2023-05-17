Festivals & Events | New Albany Founder's Day, Taco Fest and Vintage Fest

May 20

Zoombezi Bay Opens

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.zoombezibay.com

Splashing with fun, Zoombezi Bay opens Memorial Day weekend for its 15th season. Whether you’re joining your toddler at the new Pelican Point (with aquatic activities and small slides) or a courageous adventurer ready to take on the Cyclone’s 55-foot drop, Zoombezi Bay has a way for everyone to get in the water this summer.

May 20

New Albany Founders Festival

11:00 a.m.

Rose Run Park, Fodor Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundersday.com

Welcoming around 7,000 people each year, New Albany’s Founders weekend is filled with fun, including a parade and local vendors for its annual Founders Festival. New Albany Village was founded 186 years ago and first began celebrating this weekend in 1976. New Albany has come a long way since its founding and this weekend boasts all that the growing mini-metropolis has to offer.

May 20

Ohio Vintage Expo

Noon

Lausche Building, 717 E 17th Ave.

www.ohioexpocenter.com

More than 70 sellers of vintage clothing, home goods and decor, jewelry and accessories, collectibles, vinyl records, toys, and more arrive at the Ohio Expo Center to remind you of the good old days. For those who find themselves regularly digging in thrift stores to satisfy their fashion needs, head over to the Lausche Building at the Expo Center to find what you have been longing for. Immerse yourself with the vintage material for $5 general admission, or $15 for early bird.

May 20-21

Columbus Taco Fest 2023

Noon

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

www.columbustacofest.com

The culinary diversity in Columbus is nothing new to the well-seasoned foodies of the area, but the 2023 Taco Fest is here to spice things up. With taco trucks, live music, and fun for all ages, the fifth annual festival welcomes all the community. Whether you are loco for tacos or just find yourself craving fun for the family, this festival fills Genoa Park all weekend.

May 21

The Columbus Taco Fest Puppy Dress-up Contest

2:00 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

www.columbustacofest.com

Once your stomach is filled with tacos, the pups have one last task before diving into your leftovers. The Puppy Dress-Up Contest lets your dog – big or small – strut with confidence in that hot dog suit they never wanted to put on. This year's contest is accompanied by the Columbus annual taco fest for double the fun.

