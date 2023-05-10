Festivals & Events | Birds in the Hills Festival and Mother's Day Tea and Market

May 12-14

Birds in the Hills Festival

Camp Oty'okwa, 24799 Purcell Rd., South Bloomingville

Whether you are a seasoned bird enthusiast or just beginning your life-long birdwatching journey, the Birds in the Hills Festival has something for you. With diverse habitats that include hemlock gorges and mature hardwood uplands, the Birds in the Hills Festival provides an excellent mix of birds to stay on the lookout for.

May 13

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea

Mitchell Hall, 250 Cleveland Ave.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with some afternoon tea complemented by sweet and savory dishes. Food writer and chef Shawnie Kelley will share recipes from around Great Britain, from Michelin-star restaurants to country cottages. You will have the opportunity to make Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite Coronation Chicken Salad tea sandwiches and no tea is complete without a scone. At the end of class, enjoy lunch with a cup of tea and a glass of bubbly. Get your hats on and pinkies out this Mother’s Day.

May 13

Mother’s Day Market at Polaris

Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy.

Take a trip to Polaris for a unique Mother’s Day Market this Saturday to celebrate the incredible women in your life. This year’s market features over 25 local small businesses, artists and sweet treat-crafters. A special Mother’s Day scavenger hunt will keep you on your toes while enjoying a kid’s zone, photo-ops and more for some family fun. Bring your whole family down to the mall to shop and celebrate all things mom this Saturday at Polaris.

May 13-14

Mother’s Day Tea in the Garden 2023

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

Mother's Day Tea in the Garden is returning for its 11th annual outdoor Springtime performance. Swing down to Topiary Park to enjoy the intricate topiaries that are whimsical re-creations of Georges Seurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Follow a number of dancers on a journey through the garden with site-specific dance performances. The Columbus Modern Dance Company is proud to create a perfect outing for mom and the whole family. Tea and cookies will be served at intermission.

