Festivals & Events | OHSAA State Tournaments, Columbus Brew Festival and Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 10-12

OHSAA State Tournaments

www.ohsaa.org

Ice Hockey and Wrestling state tournaments come to Columbus for a full weekend of competition. See the best from Ohio high school sports as they compete for state titles. Hockey starts at 9 a.m. at the home of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Schottenstein is hosting wrestling for the weekend starting at 1 p.m. Friday.

OHSAA Ice Hockey Tournaments

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

OHSAA Wrestling Tournaments

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

March 10-12

Orchids at Franklin Park Conservatory

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Take the afternoon to stroll through summer-themed orchid displays for the last weekend of this floral exhibit. The exhibit is open to general admission and tickets can be purchased online. On March 16, the orchids go on sale for conservatory members at 11 a.m.

March 11

2023 Columbus Brew Festival

7 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusbrewfestival.com

Explore the museum while sampling over 150 brews from more than 50 breweries. Proceeds for this event go to the Kid Again Charity which supports children with life-threatening conditions. Purchase general or early admission tickets online.

March 11

Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

11 a.m.

Corner of Frantz Road and Metro Place N, Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Celebrate the luck of the Irish and outstanding community members at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. With a limitless lineup of floats, food and bagpipes, be sure to wear some green for an afternoon of festivities. Arrive at 7 a.m. for a pancake breakfast hosted by the Dublin Lions Club with proceeds supporting local charities.

Don't want to miss the best happenings in Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.