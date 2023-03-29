Festivals & Events | Monster Jam, Pickerington Area Home & Garden Expo, and Underwater Egg Hunt

March 30

CSO Cares About Kids Benefit Concert

55 E State St.

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony is hosting the fifth annual benefit for music education programs on Thursday with the 2023 Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids: Shine Bright event. The benefit is returning with a live performance to support music education programs and add a weeklong opportunity for musician outreach to young people in the community. An exclusive evening of inspirational chamber music for the celebratory benefit concert, “Joanna & Friends” will be held at the historic Municipal Light Plant.

March 31-April 2

Columbus Home Improvement Show

717 E 17th Ave.

The Ohio Expo Center is hosting the ultimate home improvement show, which brings together homeowners and many of the most knowledgeable and experienced remodeling and building experts from the Columbus area. From the smallest design to the largest house addition, professionals will be on site to help bring your ideas to life or inspire new ones! Showcases in cabinetry and countertops, flooring and many more innovations will be featured. Come visit hundreds of exhibitors and be exposed to a plethora of new ideas to turn your dreams into reality.

April 1-2

Monster Jam

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com

Don’t miss your chance to see iconic monster trucks such as Grave Digger, Scooby-Doo and Megalodon at Monster Jam this weekend in Columbus. Trucks like Stone Crusher driven by Frank Kmel and Earth Shaker by Hunter Souza will roar as well. Doors are scheduled to open an hour prior to show time and will stay open for ventilation so don’t forget to layer up to stay warm. Shows start at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday!

April 1

Pickerington Area Home & Garden Show

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

80 W. Church St., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Pickerington Area Chamber is presenting the very first annual Pickerington Area Home & Garden Show this year at the Combustion Brewery & Taproom. Featuring approximately 30 vendors with entertainment, food trucks and giveaways, this expo is perfect for anyone looking to spruce up their yards this summer. Grab your gardening pals for a Saturday morning shopping spree!

April 2

Underwater Egg Hunt

350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.parks.westerville.org

Head over to the Westerville Community Center this weekend for an underwater egg hunt experience! Bring your baskets to collect hundreds of eggs, some of which float, some sink. Once you collect your eggs, exchange them for your choice of treats and toys while you enjoy an open swim from 1-5 p.m. Ages 9-11 will begin collecting at 10:30 a.m. Parents can enjoy free admission.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.