Festivals & Events | CeCe Winans, Scott Antique Market and March Madness

March 23

CeCe Winans

Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Rd., Grove City

www.transparentproductions.com

CeCe Winans has won multiple Grammy, Stellar and Dove awards throughout her time as a Christian artist. Winans has graced the covers of high-profile publications such as Essence, Jet, CCM and Today’s Christian Woman. Grove City Church of the Nazarene will host Winans for one night of Believe For It: Live in Concert. Her eighth solo album, Thy Kingdom Come, reflects where her heart resides: in the very inner court of the heavenly realms. This will be a night of worship and songs you won’t soon forget.

March Madness: Rounds 3 & 4

Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.

www.ncaa.com

Columbus turned in the largest crowds for the first and second rounds of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. There was a lot for the city to get excited about with legal sports betting coming to Ohio in 2023. Now is the perfect time to get into the madness of March by heading down to the Hollywood Casino Columbus and placing on-site bets in their sports-gambling corner. Big screens surround the sports betting section with bars providing drinks throughout the day. The lady Buckeyes will compete in the women’s tournament Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. against UCONN for a spot in the Elite Eight.

March 24-25

Dublin Festival of Brass

Dublin Jerome Performing Arts Center, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd., Dublin

www.dublinbands.com

Held in March every year, the Dublin Festival of Brass hosts British-style brass bands from across the Midwest, USA and beyond. The competition requires bands to perform a march, slow melody and major work. On Friday, brass and percussion players can flock to the festival to sight-read music and share fellowship with an adjudication panel to follow. The competition is stiff and brings the best out of its entrants year after year. Saturday will host the final performances with voting to follow.

March 25-26

Scott Antique Market

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.scottantiquemarket.com

For nearly 20 years, Don Scott, founder of the Scott Antique Markets, made a living buying and selling antiques. After being a long-time exhibitor, Don wanted to start his own show with an emphasis on customer service. The Ohio Expo Center quickly became the home of one of Scott’s shows. 30 years later, with four generations of Scotts working the show, the Scott Antique Markets is stronger than ever. It has grown into the world’s largest monthly indoor antique show, and has proclaimed itself one of “America’s favorite treasure hunts.”

March 25

Pleasures of the Cup: Mayhem at the Museum

Ohio History Center, 800 E.17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

When a priceless object is stolen during the opening night of the new Weird History exhibition, it is up to the guests to step in and solve the mystery before the culprit can escape the museum. This unique and immersive mystery experience will be a night filled with fun and suspense. During the event, you will have a chance to peek into the peculiarities of Ohio's history while sampling historical cocktails. Grab the chance to become a detective and help the museum curators find the missing artifact before it’s too late.

Don't want to miss the best happenings in Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.