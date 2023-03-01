Festivals & Events | The Arnold, Buckeye Comic Con and Columbus Metropolitan Library Anniversary

March 2-5

The Arnold Sports Classic

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.arnoldsports.com

The Arnold Classic has been a staple in Columbus since its inception 35 years ago. The Arnold has maintained its roots while making some changes over the past few years. Coordinators have been re-energized after having to cancel the event a couple years ago and are excited to host one of the best Arnold Classics yet. The three-day event is loaded top to bottom with competitions and showcases to entertain the masses. Stop in to get in touch with some of the industry’s most notable retailers with samples and offers that you won’t find anywhere else. Ring in the Arnold's 35th anniversary with a trip to the Greater Columbus Convention Center this weekend.

March 4

New Albany Indoor Farmers Market

9-12 p.m.

Phillip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St., New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

The Healthy New Albany Farmers Market has become a staple in the community over the last decade. The indoor market runs during the winter months from November to March. This weekend marks the last of the indoor market as April marks the migration back outdoors for the spring, summer and fall months. This monthly market provides an array of local produce, baked goods, coffee, artisan products, food trucks, and more.

March 5

Buckeye Comic Con

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Courtyard Columbus West, 2350 Westbelt Dr., Columbus

Any fan of comics would be happy to attend one of Columbus best comic-cons this weekend at the Courtyard Columbus West. The convention will feature some of the best comic collections the state has to offer, along with some of the largest toy collections. Admission is affordable at only five dollars and attendants are sure to have a unique and intimate comic-con experience. The convention will be home to some prominent guest speakers as well as some incredible vendors.

March 4-5

Columbus Library Gahanna Branch Opening and Sesquicentennial Author Series: Julia Quinn

9 a.m., 2 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 95 S. Grant Ave., Columbus

www.columbuslibrary.org

The library is opening a new branch in Gahanna starting Saturday at 9 a.m., and its first day promises fanfare to keep the whole family entertained. Special happenings include a magician, an interactive musical experience and a hip-hop orchestra performance.

On Sunday, the Columbus Metropolitan Library is celebrating 150 years of service to the city of Columbus this year by hosting an author series. Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgerton series will kick off the author series this Sunday. Quinn’s most famous work, Bridgerton, was adapted for television by Netflix in 2020. A Bridgerton inspired chai-tea party will be hosted afterwards at Mozart’s Bakery on N. High St.. Transport yourself back to the 1800’s with games, prizes and opportunities to make new friends. Check out the tea party here.

March 5

Opera Columbus Performs at Columbus Crew Match

Match begins at 7:30

Robert Kerr, Ryan Patrick Jones, Anabella Petronsi and Stephanie Durant will be performing for Opera Columbus at halftime of the Crew game this Sunday. Root for our beloved hometown MLS club and enjoy a high-art halftime.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.