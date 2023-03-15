Festivals & Events | King Tut at COSI, March Madness and Columbus Auto Show

March 16-17

Taylor Tomlinson at Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Rising stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson is bringing her old-school-meets-Millennial style of comedy and brand new tour titled “The Have It All” to the Palace Theatre. Finding her passion as a comedian at the age of 16 in church basements, Taylor’s conservative upbringing is the inspiration for her work today. Bring a friend and unwind for a night of laughs as the show will begin at 7 p.m.

March 16-19

Columbus International Auto Show

400 N. High St.

www.columbusautoshow.com

Calling all automobile fanatics! The Greater Columbus Convention Center is set for a weekend full of everything cars. During this four-day auto show, guests can get behind the wheel of the newest models of cars including Honda, Toyota and more to cruise through the streets of downtown Columbus. And if you’re lucky enough, Central Ohio Honda Dealers will be giving away a brand new 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL to one guest. Events on day one will begin at noon.

March 17-19

March Madness in Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

The NCAA and March Madness are coming to Columbus for a full weekend of basketball. The first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be held at Nationwide Arena with doors opening at 10:45 a.m. on Friday. Arrive early and join the party on the plaza from 10 a.m. until the start of session two with a screen playing the games of the day, a DJ and interactive games.

To fill out your basketball weekend, the Ohio State women’s basketball team is preparing to host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament as they earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Rounds 1 and 2 will be played at the Schottenstein Center with Ohio State kicking off its postseason run on Saturday versus No. 14 James Madison at 1 p.m.

Men’s NCAA Tournament

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Women’s NCAA Tournament

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

March 17-18

Gabriel Iglesias at Funny Bone

145 Easton Town Center

www.columbus.funnybone.com

Performing to sellout crowds around the world, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Gabriel Iglesias is cracking his jokes at the Columbus Funny Bone comedy club this weekend. With over 25 million fans across social media, Iglesias developed his strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced as the youngest of six children raised by a single mother. Since 1997, Iglesias set out to hone his comedic skills and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on the first night.

March 18

Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures at COSI

333 W Broad St.

www.cosi.org

COSI is inviting you to experience a once-in-a-lifetime insight into the archaeology of ancient Egypt and the tomb and throne of King Tut. Discover the burial chambers and treasures of Tutankhamun precisely as they were discovered in 1922 by Howard Carter. This exhibition features the highest quality replica artifacts hand-crafted by experts in Egypt.

