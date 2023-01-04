Festivals & Events | Science, Discovery & Family Fun at Cosi, Columbus Building and Renovation Expo, Ohio Guitar Show and Ohio RV and Boat Show

Photo by Adam Cairns COSI

Jan. 8

Science, Discovery & Family Fun Hosted by Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine

12:30 p.m.

Center of Science and Industry (COSI), 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine aims to help create lasting educational memories on January 8th while she hosts a day of science, discovery and family fun at COSI. COSI aims to educate children and adults in an engaging manner that leaves an impression on their educational development. For over 50 years, COSI has inspired the next generation of educators and the educated in central Ohio. Find inspiration in your education with a trip to COSI this weekend.

Jan. 6-8

Columbus Building and Renovation Expo

Kasich Hall, Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohioexpocenter.com/events

Looking for inspiration on a DIY project to turn your current home into the home of your dreams? The Ohio Expo Center is host to the annual Columbus Building and Renovation Expo this weekend. This event will feature top quality exhibits from trusted industry developers along with insightful demonstrations for your educational benefit. Discover thousands of in-style and cost-efficient ways to remodel your home.

Courtesy of ohioguitarshow.com

Jan. 8

Ohio Guitar Show

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Makoy Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard

www.ohioguitarshow.com

Since 1985, the Ohio Guitar Show has offered the biggest and best collection of guitars and related equipment in the Midwest area. This bi-annual event hosted at the Makoy Center draws a large crowd of guitar enthusiasts year after year. With a wide selection of guitars in all price ranges, attendants are sure to catch a glimpse of some truly unique guitars and may find themselves leaving with a rather loud souvenir.

Jan. 6-15

Ohio RV and Boat Show

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiorvandboatshow.com

The largest and longest running event of its kind is returning to the Ohio Expo Center for 9 days. The Ohio RV and Boat Show is curated to help prospective customers gain insight into the newest product lines in the boat and RV industries. Enjoy an on-site beer garden and refreshments while you explore the floor and browse for all your outdoor, camping, and boating needs. With educated service leaders on site, this is an incredible opportunity to find what you are looking for and discover things you may not know that you need!

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.