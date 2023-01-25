Festivals & Events | Columbus Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival, Buckeye Lake Winterfest, Sideswipe Brewing 9th Anniversary Party

Jan. 27

Freebird Boot Company Grand Opening

Easton Town Center, 3976 Easton Station, Columbus

www.freebirdstores.com

Based in Denver, Freebird Boot Company has opened its doors at the newest location in Easton Town Center. The company was born with a goal of creating boots that are unique as you. Freebird aims to combine quality and fashion to provide a boot that is unrivaled. Check out the newest retailer at Easton this weekend.

Jan. 28

Columbus Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

7-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.chocolatewinewhiskey.com

Enjoy the taste of sweet chocolate in a wide variety of forms. From hand-rolled truffles to the gooiest chocolate fondue, you are bound to find something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Wash down the chocolate with some of the best offerings of Champagne, Prosecco, and premium wines. If you aren't a wine person, fine whiskey will be available to sip on as well. Unlimited chocolate tastings and pours of wine are available with the purchase of a ticket to this event. Fill up on wine and chocolate at one of the finest institutions in the Columbus area.

Jan. 28

Buckeye Lake Winterfest

Buckeye Lake Yacht Club, 5019 N. Bank Rd., Buckeye Lake

www.buckeyelakeyc.com

The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce hosts the Buckeye Lake Winterfest on the last Saturday of January each year. Fireworks will be on display over the lake at night with a fantastic view from the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. During the day, local businesses will be hosting local artists from the area and supplying food and drinks. Enjoy a beautiful day on the lakefront with the family and enjoy all that Buckeye Lake has to offer.

Jan. 28

9th Anniversary and 90's Party

1-10 p.m.

Sideswipe Brewing, 2415 Scioto Harper Dr., Columbus

www.sideswipebrewing.com

Join the crew at Sideswipe Brewing as they celebrate their 9th anniversary with a 90’s themed party. Fanny packs and windbreakers will not be provided but are the recommended attire. Have a few beers and enjoy the food at Foxfire Tacos. Sideswipe is also releasing four limited edition 90’s style beers for this event. These brews will be available on tap all night as well as in six packs for those wishing to take some home. Arcade Super Awesome has the finest pinball selection in the city so make sure you bring enough quarters!

Jan. 28-29

Columbus Golf and Travel Show

Kasich Hall, Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbusgolfandtravelshow.com

Shop a huge selection from golf's top manufacturers at this year's Columbus Golf and Travel Show. Test out new clubs and save money with some fantastic deals. With options to compete for prizes and even book your next golf trip, the Golf and Travel show has something for everybody. PGA professionals will also take the stage for a roundtable talk on all things Golf.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.