Festivals & Events | Brick Fest Live, Great Train Show and New Years Hike

Courtesy of Columbus Metro Parks

Jan. 14

Start the New Year with Metro Parks Hike at Sharon Woods

10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Sharon Woods, 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.metroparks.net

Start the new year off right with a Columbus Metro Parks' Winter Hike. Gathering with friends and family is the perfect way to ensure your New Year is off to a good start. Refreshments will be available at Sharon Woods while community walks will be held at numerous parks across the city throughout January like Clear Creek, Rocky Fork, Scioto Grove and Walnut Woods. As you hike the trails, search for Metro Parks wooden ornaments to take home as a gift to visitors.

Jan. 14

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show

6-9 p.m.

Hilton Downtown, 401 N. High St., Columbus

www.thedinnerdetective.com

Join in on the fun of America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show. Solve a rather comical crime where the culprit may be hiding in plain sight. You even may find yourself to be the prime suspect of this heinous crime. The show includes a four-course dinner and is an adult-only event. The actors will not be in costume and instead will be hidden amongst the audience. The perpetrator truly could be anyone and the mystery will unravel right before your eyes.

Courtesy of Brick Fest Live

Jan. 14-15

Brick Fest Live

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.brickfestlive.com

Lego has been a staple in children’s entertainment since its first interlocking plastic bricks. With models becoming more complex and interesting every year, Brick Fest seeks to highlight some of the most incredible Lego builders from across the world. With large scale displays and educational workshops for both kids and adults alike, this event is sure to be fun for all involved. Meet contestants from the Lego Masters TV show and cosplayers. The Minecraft and Glow Zones will keep your children intrigued and entertained while you build your best Lego stock car to bring home the derby championship.

Jan. 14-15

Great Train Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.trainshow.com

Check out the best that the model railroad hobby has to offer at the Great Train Show at the Ohio Expo Center. There is plenty to see and do, including workshops and seminars to inspire a passion for model trains. Looking to jump start your hobby? The Great Train Show is home to a wide variety of inspired dealers who can help push your passion in the right direction. The shows are designed to promote model trains to people of all ages. Riding trains are available at many of the shows for kids to ride or interact with the exhibits. Kids can operate part of a layout or race model trains or cars.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.