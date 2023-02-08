Festivals & Events | Pickerington Village Shop Hop Party, National Fishing Expo, Polar Bear Golf Open

Feb. 9

Pickerington Village Shop Hop Galentine’s Day Party

4-7 p.m.

Oasis Face Bar Pickerington, 88 W Church St.

www.oasisfacebar.com

Looking for a small but relaxing getaway with your girl gang? Stop looking and head over to Oasis Face Bar for BOGO ½ off targeted treatments, Botox, and sips of bubbly. This Galentine’s day party will take away your week’s stress with just one facial and some laughs with your favorite friends.

Feb. 10-12

National Fishing Expo

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohioexpocenter.com

The National Fishing Expo is back in Columbus with over 300 exhibitors and the biggest names in fishing to provide an opportunity for any age and skill level of angler to expand their fishing knowledge. Anticipate seminars taught by professional bass, walleye and crappie anglers and local boat dealers showcasing new inventory. Bring your little one along to experience casting contests and a pond where kids can fish for live trout in the Ultimate Kids Zone.

Feb.11

Polar Bear Golf Open

8 a.m.

Safari Golf Club, 4853 Powell Rd.

www.safarigolf.columbuszoo.org

Golfing in February? That’s right! The Polar Bear Golf Open is celebrating its 26th annual tournament to benefit children and family charities including Rett Syndrome Research Foundation. Grab your winter jackets and join in on the fun at Safari Golf Club.

Feb. 12

Made Local Events’ 4th Annual Galentine’s Party

10 a.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park, 6520 Riverside Dr.

www.cameronmitchellpremierevents.com

Grab your gal pals and head over to Bridge Park for a Sunday full of endless shopping, crafted cocktails, and live music at The Exchange. The day starts with hit music from the Dorrington Quartet followed by DJ Duna Leon. After savoring fan favorites from the kitchens of Cameron Mitchell, all-day browsing will start with cash bar shopping and 50+ booths of permanent jewelry to choose from.

Feb. 12

Super Bowl Sunday

6:30 p.m.

Head on down to your favorite local sports bar to catch the biggest game of the football season. The Super Bowl is Sunday at 6:30, so grab wings and a beer to enjoy the last week of football or whip up some guac and chips at home to cheer on your team.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.