Festivals & Events | Maple Syrup Tours, ROSHAMBO 2023, Blue Jackets vs. Oilers

Feb. 24

The Haunting of Night Vale Tour 2023

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

www.welcometonightvale.com

Despite being an extension of “Welcome to Night Vale,” which is a fictional podcast about a suspicious and eerie town, The Haunting of Night Vale live tour is still a story all its own. Loyal fans and intrigued newcomers alike can encounter Night Vale lore which is separate from the podcast. Led by voice actor Cecil Baldwin, the cast interacts with audience members, creating a living and breathing experience.

Feb. 25

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers

12:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W Nationwide Blvd.

www.nationwidearena.com

Cheer on the Columbus Blue Jackets as they face off against the Edmonton Oilers. The latter’s star player, Connor McDavid, is likely to inspire awe and fear among home fans. Arguably the best hockey player in the world, McDavid is known for his almost otherworldly speed and skill on the ice.

Feb. 25, 26

Maple Syrup Tours

1-3 p.m.

The Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Rd., Newark

www.dawesarb.org

Traversing The Dawes Arboretum’s Maple Syrup Trail means contextualizing the natural sweetener’s history. Guests can learn about the surprisingly intricate process behind harvesting maple sap, as well as its journey from tree to table. Even if temperatures are low, a taste of syrup onsite will surely keep spirits high.

Feb. 26

ROSHAMBO 2023

Registration at 1 p.m., event starts at 2 p.m.

Seventh Son Brewing Co., 1101 N. 4th St.

www.seventhsonbrewing.com

This “unauthorized, non-sanctioned, international rock, paper, scissors tournament” will be an entertaining yet lighthearted competition, according to Seventh Son Brewing Co.’s website. Travis Hoewischer, a Columbus-based author and comedian, is hosting all the day’s festivities. Beyond medals and various prizes, specialty drinks will also be up for grabs.

