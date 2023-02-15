Festivals & Events | Bluegrass & American Roots Festival, Curling for a Cure, Infusion Fest

Feb. 17-18

Bluegrass & American Roots Festival: Muleskinner Tribute

7 p.m.

Swasey Chapel, 200 Chapel Dr., Granville

www.denison.edu/events

Grammy Award-winning artist Peter Rowan highlights the annual Bluegrass & American Roosts Festival presented by Denison University’s Department of Music. Denison’s very own Bluegrass and American roots ensemble will open each concert with a set. The concert will also feature a Muleskinner Tribute to celebrate 50th anniversary of Muleskinner Live. Workshops with the McLain Family Band are available at no cost during the day on Saturday before their show at the Swasey Chapel at 7. Enjoy some music and one-of-a-kind workshop opportunities this weekend.

Feb. 18

Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!

7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.fortunefeimster.com

Fortune Feimster is a comedian, writer and actor that uses her confession style comedy to form a connection with her audience. Feimster’s brand of comedy is suitable for all ages and demographics providing comedic relief to all in attendance. The Palace Theatre is excited to host Feimsters Live Laugh Love! tour. The North Carolina native has written for numerous successful television shows and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for her Netflix special, “Sweet & Salty.”

Feb. 19

Curling for a Cause

12:30 p.m.

Land-Grant Brewing Company, 424 W. Town St., Columbus

www.landgrantbrewing.com

Curling is something everybody should try at least once in their lives. Land-Grant Brewing Company is proud to bring this Olympic favorite to Columbus and provide the opportunity to Curl for a Cause during its annual tournament. Test your skills or watch as locals attempt to master one of the most fascinating sports on ice. All proceeds will benefit the local non-profit Pints4Pups.

Feb. 19

Infusion Fest: Special Beers from Friends

1-6 p.m.

Parsons North Brewing Company, 685 Parsons Ave., Columbus

www.parsonsnorth.com

Join a number of local breweries as they descend on Parsons North Brewing Company to share their favorite brews. This will be held in the brewery’s newest event space, The Den. Breweries making their presence known include Jackie O’s, Derive, Wolf’s Ridge, Pretentious Barrel House and Seventh Son. Food Trucks, unique vendors and entertainment will also be provided. It’s sure to be a pleasant way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

