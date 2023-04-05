Festivals & Events | Columbus Clippers, Easter celebrations, CBJ v. Rangers

April 6

Columbus Clippers Season

6:15 p.m.

Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.milb.com/columbus

All the sights and sounds of America’s favorite pastime return to Columbus this weekend. Catch the Clippers’ opening series this weekend at Huntington Park. Enjoy a hot dog, popcorn and Huntington Park’s varied brew selection for nine innings of fun in the sun.

“Bun” for the Whole Family

Celebrate Easter this weekend with Easter Bunny and other Easter-themed events in the surrounding Columbus area. Head over to Grandview for an Easter Egg Hunt with donuts, coffee and take-home crafts or head to Highbanks Metro Park for an egg-themed morning full of activities and a surprise visit from a furry friend.

April 8

Grandview Heights Easter Egg Hunt

9-11 am

Wyman Woods Park, 1515 Goodale Blvd., Grandview Heights

April 8

An Egg-citing Family Fun Day

9-11 am

Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

www.metroparks.net

April 9

Easter Bunny Meet n Greet

1-3 p.m.

Franklin Park, 1777 E. Broad St.

April 8

72nd Buckeye Model Show & Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lausche Building, 717 E. 17th St., Columbus

This antiques roadshow features model trains for dedicated collectors as well as artifacts from the golden age of trains with more than 250 vendors from across the country. A combination show, both avid collectors and new enthusiasts will find a piece of Americana to enjoy. Tickets can be purchased online. For discounted tickets visit www.gserr.com.

April 8

CBJ v. Rangers

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are wrapping up their regular season, and this weekend are hosting against the New York Rangers – one of the hottest teams in the country with since adding Tarasenko and Kane to the lineup. Our beloved Blue Jackets will fight to play spoiler to the Rangers, who are fighting for a playoff spot in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference.

Don't want to miss the best happenings in Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.