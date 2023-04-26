Festivals & Events |Cinema Columbus Film Festival, Pickerington CommUNITY Fair and Arbor Day

April 26-30
Cinema Columbus Film Festival
Multiple locations
Cinema Columbus is collaborating with venues throughout central Ohio to put on a film festival bringing some of the best independent films from across the globe to a theatre near you. Films will be shown at COSI, CCAD, the Columbus Museum of Art, the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, the Lincoln Theatre, the McConnell Arts Center, the Palace Theatre, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse and the Wexner Center for the Arts. With numerous venues available there is ample opportunity to catch one of these unique independent films.
April 28-30
USA Volleyball U18 Girls National Championship
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.
All roads lead to Columbus and this year's road to a National Championship ends at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for USA U18 Girls Volleyball. With 40 courts spanning throughout the convention center, there will be no shortage of action over the course of the weekend. With a National Champ being crowned Sunday, competition will be fierce and these ladies will look to leave it all out on the court.
Courtesy of USAVolleyball.org
April 28-30
2023 OhioDance Festival
Dance Department, Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St.
Take a trip down to the beautiful campus of The Ohio State University for a festival of elegance and dance at the university's Dance Department. These dancers have spent their life working on their craft, becoming some of the most talented dancers in the nation. The festival will feature all unique performances with every concert different from the last. The guest artist Ananya Chatterjea – a choreographer, dance educator and scholar – will teach a movement session, serve as a guest speaker and perform in the concert.
April 29
Courtesy of Pickerington Schools
Pickerington CommUNITY Fair
Toll Gate Middle School, 12089 Tollgate Rd., Pickerington
The Pickerington school district is a diverse melting pot with families from over 70 nations, speaking more than 50 languages. Pickerington is seeking to celebrate the many different cultures and traditions from across the globe during its sixth annual CommUNITY Fair which will feature presentations and projects from students, performances, crafts, games and cuisine from around the world.
April 29
Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory
Arbor Day Festival
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Join the Franklin Park Conservatory in celebration of trees and sustainability with Ahlum & Arbor Tree Preservation at the Conservatory. The festival will include a number of tree-related activities including tree climbing, tree education and demonstrations by the Central Ohio Woodturners. Families can enjoy the musical puppet show that will perform at 2 p.m. Explore the beauty of the springtime gardens along with the Conservatory's incredible exhibits.
Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.