Festivals & Events |Cinema Columbus Film Festival, Pickerington CommUNITY Fair and Arbor Day

April 26-30

Cinema Columbus Film Festival

Multiple locations

www.cinemacolumbus.com

Cinema Columbus is collaborating with venues throughout central Ohio to put on a film festival bringing some of the best independent films from across the globe to a theatre near you. Films will be shown at COSI, CCAD, the Columbus Museum of Art, the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, the Lincoln Theatre, the McConnell Arts Center, the Palace Theatre, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse and the Wexner Center for the Arts. With numerous venues available there is ample opportunity to catch one of these unique independent films.

April 28-30

USA Volleyball U18 Girls National Championship

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

www.usavolleyball.org

All roads lead to Columbus and this year's road to a National Championship ends at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for USA U18 Girls Volleyball. With 40 courts spanning throughout the convention center, there will be no shortage of action over the course of the weekend. With a National Champ being crowned Sunday, competition will be fierce and these ladies will look to leave it all out on the court.

× Expand Courtesy of USAVolleyball.org USA Volleyball U18 Girls National Championship

April 28-30

2023 OhioDance Festival

Dance Department, Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St.

www.ohiodance.org

Take a trip down to the beautiful campus of The Ohio State University for a festival of elegance and dance at the university's Dance Department. These dancers have spent their life working on their craft, becoming some of the most talented dancers in the nation. The festival will feature all unique performances with every concert different from the last. The guest artist Ananya Chatterjea – a choreographer, dance educator and scholar – will teach a movement session, serve as a guest speaker and perform in the concert.

April 29

Courtesy of Pickerington Schools Pickerington CommUNITY Fair

Pickerington CommUNITY Fair

Toll Gate Middle School, 12089 Tollgate Rd., Pickerington

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

The Pickerington school district is a diverse melting pot with families from over 70 nations, speaking more than 50 languages. Pickerington is seeking to celebrate the many different cultures and traditions from across the globe during its sixth annual CommUNITY Fair which will feature presentations and projects from students, performances, crafts, games and cuisine from around the world.

April 29

Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory Arbor Day Festival

Arbor Day Festival

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

www.fpconservatory.org

Join the Franklin Park Conservatory in celebration of trees and sustainability with Ahlum & Arbor Tree Preservation at the Conservatory. The festival will include a number of tree-related activities including tree climbing, tree education and demonstrations by the Central Ohio Woodturners. Families can enjoy the musical puppet show that will perform at 2 p.m. Explore the beauty of the springtime gardens along with the Conservatory's incredible exhibits.

Don't want to miss the best happenings in Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.