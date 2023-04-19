Festivals & Events | Friday Night Smackdown, Classic for Columbus and Earth Day

April 21

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

7:45 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Enjoy dramatic, high-flying action at the Schottenstein Center this Friday with fights that will have you up off your seat. If you are a fan of theatrical wrestling, don't miss the chance to see titles change hands and enjoy the unpredictable antics of the WWE’s biggest stars.

April 22

Classic For Columbus

12 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

www.schottensteincenter.com

The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza takes place on Saturday. This annual event is back to raise money for scholarships and institutions of higher learning, all while promoting education and diversity. There are a number of featured events from entertainment to education to keep the fun rolling until tip-off. At 5 p.m., the main event begins as top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities hoop against players from Ohio’s universities. Stick around after the game for a performance from the Isley Brothers.

April 22

Earth Day Celebration

12-9 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W Broad St.

www.earthdaycolumbus.org

Take care of our home this Earth Day with volunteer work that’s fun and lets you give back. Genoa Park is hosting a 2023 Earth Day celebration filled with volunteer work, raffles and food trucks all day. Our Earth gives to us every day, so it’s our turn to do the same. If you can’t make it to Genoa Park, Earth Day volunteering options are available all over central Ohio, so be sure to check out your city’s offerings.

April 22

History After Hours: Totally 80s!

7-10 p.m.

Ohio History Center, 800 East 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

This Saturday night, Ohio History Center is traveling back in time with an 80s-themed event featuring hits from your favorite 80s pop stars, games, activities and more. There will be numerous stations, each with a different theme from music, to costume contests, to dancing and history. Dive deep into your closet for some 80s-style clothes to look the part. Don’t forget your mousse to ensure the perfect coif for the evening.

