Festivals & Events | Franklinton Fridays, OSU Spring Game and Friends of Goodale Park

April 14

Franklinton Fridays

6-10 p.m.

www.franklintonartsdistrict.com

Franklinton Fridays are coming back for 2023! Enjoy the warm weather and get outside to meet your neighbors and local artists in the Franklinton Arts District. The event has something for all patrons including visual art, theater, fashion and music. Have a drink as you walk and see what our city’s creatives have been up to.

April 15-16

Ohio State Spring Game and 4-Miler

Catch the Buckeye’s annual public scrimmage this year at noon on Saturday. Team Scarlet will face off against Team Gray and the house will be filled with students and die-hard fans, and past players and coaches are always known to make an appearance. Players will be fighting to climb the depth charts, making this the perfect way to see some football to hold you over until the team is back in the fall.

The Ohio State 4-miler will follow on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The trek finishes at the 50 yard line, where runners will be greeted by current players and alum, such as Bobby Carpenter, Zach Boren, Tyvis Powell, J.T. Tuimoloau, Kyle McCord and many more. Participate to earn a stadium finisher’s medal and a shirt from Nike.

Earth Day with the Friends of Goodale Park

9 a.m.-noon

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

www.experiencecolumbus.com

This Saturday, Columbus residents will be celebrating Earth Day early with a park cleanup. Those who’d like to help preserve the natural beauty of the city's oldest public park can meet at the Caretaker’s House at the center of the park on Saturday morning. Participants can expect a fun-filled day of easy restoration activities, such as weeding, litter removal and general park polishing. If you’re looking for a way to give back to nature this Earth Day, head on over to Goodale this weekend.

April 15

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution

7:30 p.m.

Lower.com Field Stadium, 96 Columbus Crew Way

www.columbuscrew.com

This weekend, the Columbus Crew will face its closely ranked competitor, the New England Revolution. With the Crew holding 4th position and New England ranked 2nd, the game is sure to be an exhilarating one. Throw on your yellow and black and cheer on the Crew as they fight to earn a victory.

