THE COLUMBUS MAKES ART PASSPORT IS COMING BACK SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2022

Launched in 2021, Columbus Makes Art Passport is a free booklet full of wonderful things to do in our fair city during the months of September and October. It was such a hit in 2021 we are bringing it back. Booklets will be available to pick in early August. There are many returning arts stops and a few new places to visit. Once again the stickers are designed by Columbus-based artists (there are 23 unique stickers).

IMPORTANT DATES

Early August: Passports are available for pick up. View participants page to see pick up spots.

Questions? Email submit@gcac.org

For more info https://www.columbusmakesart.com/passport