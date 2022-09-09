THE COLUMBUS MAKES ART PASSPORT IS COMING BACK SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2022
Launched in 2021, Columbus Makes Art Passport is a free booklet full of wonderful things to do in our fair city during the months of September and October. It was such a hit in 2021 we are bringing it back. Booklets will be available to pick in early August. There are many returning arts stops and a few new places to visit. Once again the stickers are designed by Columbus-based artists (there are 23 unique stickers).
IMPORTANT DATES
- Early August: Passports are available for pick up. View participants page to see pick up spots.
- Sept. 1, program begins. Prizes start to be listed on the passport-prize webpage and will be added throughout the month of September.
- Oct. 31 passport program ends. “
- Nov. 1 "Tourists" can start redeeming their passports online for prizes.
- Nov. 30 last day for people to redeem their passports for prizes,
Questions? Email submit@gcac.org
For more info https://www.columbusmakesart.com/passport