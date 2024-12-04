Columbus Commons Lights Up

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Downtown Columbus Wanderlights

A new winter-themed festival has made its way to Columbus to light up the holiday season with joy and cheer. The Wanderlights festival is a multi-month event which started Nov. 22, and will go well into the new year, ending Feb. 16, 2025.

With it, the festival brings numerous holiday events for all ages and demographics. Whether you are looking to take your child to meet the Claus family or have balloon animals made or want to find a spend a festive date night out in the city, Wanderlights is the place to be.

Columbus Commons Light Show

For this holiday season, Wanderlights is taking over the Columbus Commons and transforming it into a rainbow of bright colors. With more than half a million bright lights sparkling throughout the six-acre park, this lightshow provides the perfect destination for anyone looking to celebrate the seasons.

Town Street

Similar to the Columbus Commons, 50 W. Town Steet will be decorated with fantastic colors fueled by amazing light shows. As a you travel over to the third destination, keep an eye out to see if you can find all 30 little penguins from High Street to Civic Center Drive.

Scioto Mile

As you look for those penguins, you will find yourself led to the Scioto Mile Fountain, completely decorated in holiday cheer. The area, which will be illuminated with more than 40 sculptural lights, is sure to provide a fantastic area for photos to be taken.

Festive Fridays in December

Although Wanderlights will be a daily event from 5-10 p.m., Friday nights are where many more festive events open up. During the first three Fridays of December, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, from 5-9 p.m. the Columbus Commons will be booming with live music, photo booths and food trucks.

Free hot chocolate will also be available to all who attend, as well as a bar which will be serving warm “spirit-filled” beverages. Fridays will also provide visitors with the option to go on a Wanderlights trolley tour, a fun way to visit all three main destinations.

Towards the end of the tour, there will be an additional stop at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital to visit and see their holiday lights for their “Light Up the Lawn” event. The trolley rides are free, however donations to the hospital are heavily encouraged. The tour is first come, first served, fitting 30 people and having hourly departure times every hour from 5-8 p.m.

Holiday Extravaganza

Festivities extend to Saturday this weekend with the Holiday Extravaganza. Shop through local visitors at The Good Market, sip on free hot chocolate, enjoy live music and explore a range of holiday activities.

Wil Steigerwald is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.