Celebrating Worthington Arts Festival's Return June 14-15 & McConnell Art Center's 15th Anniversary

The Worthington Arts Festival is returning to the Village Green in Old Worthington on June 14-15. The festival, which garnered more than 22,000 attendees in 2024, has been ranked as one of the top 200 arts festivals in the nation by Sunshine Artist magazine.

With over 100 talented exhibitors and vendors on display–from painters to jewelers and everything in between–the festival is a feast for the eyes, and the perfect place to discover something new to take home with you.

There will also be food vendors on site to satiate your belly as you walk around and take in the art around you.

If you’re seeking an early-morning feast to satisfy your tastebuds, there will be a Worthington Arts Festival VIP Breakfast on June 14, from 8-9:30 a.m., featuring Steven’s Catering. Ticketholders will also have access to the Griswold Center during the day for nearby parking, snacks, water and indoor facilities throughout the festival.

Produced by the McConnell Arts Center in coordination with several community partners, including the City of Worthington and Worthington Schools, the Worthington Arts Festival is celebrating its 31st year in 2025.

Since 2016, the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington (MAC) has managed the festival. This year, the MAC is celebrating its 15th anniversary as it continues to grow; offering a myriad of performances, exhibitions, classes and cultural opportunities to the Worthington and greater Columbus community. Its mission is “to build pathways to experience the joy and wonder of the arts,” as it strives to spark an ongoing sense of creativity and curiosity in its visitors.

Transformed from Worthington High School, built in 1915, the Arts Center is a 20,000 square foot building with a 213-seat theatre, galleries, classrooms, a dance studio and a ceramics studio. There is no admission fee, and the center is open to everyone, regardless of where they reside.

The 2025 Worthington Arts Festival featured artists are listed here, hand-picked by renowned local sculptural artist, Cory Mahoney, photographer and filmmaker Tariq Tarey, and visual artist Mabi Ponce de León.

If interested in volunteering for the Worthington Arts Festival, sign up is available here. There will also be a volunteer information meeting on Wednesday, June 4th, from 6-7 p.m. at the McConnell Arts Center.

The Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center is located at 777 Evening St. in Worthington, OH 43085.

See more about the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center at mcconnellarts.org.