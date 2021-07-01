Calendar | July

Through July 23

Leo Hong Mao: Painterly Perspectives

Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Through July 31

Main Library Scavenger Hunt

All day, Upper Arlington Main Library, 2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Through Sept. 11

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Historic Grove City Town Center, 3444 Park St. in the Promenade, Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

Wednesdays

UA Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Tremont Pool parking lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through Sept. 25

The Dublin Market

9 a.m.-noon, Bridge Park, 6650 Longshore St., Dublin

www.thedublinmarket.com

July 1-31

Grove City Parks and Recreation Month

Watch for updates

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30

Zoombezi Bay Family Nights

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

July 2

Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way

10-11 a.m. first and fourth Fridays throughout the summer, Rose Run Park, New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

July 2

Uptown Friday Nights

6-8:30 p.m., Uptown Westerville, 126 S. State St., Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

July 2

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks

9:50 p.m., Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd.

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 2

Fireworks

10 p.m., Victory Park, 7777 Victory Ln., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

July 3

Independence Day Celebration

Robin Oatts

8 a.m.-10 p.m., Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 3

Westerville Rotary 4th of July Celebration

8 a.m. 5K run/walk, 9:15 children’s fun run, Alum Creek Park N., 221 W. Main St., Westerville

5 p.m. Concert series and food vendors, Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

10 p.m. Fireworks, Westerville Sports Complex, 325. N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.westervillerotary.com

July 3

Sensory Stories

10 a.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

July 3

Parade

10 a.m., Victory Park, 7777 Victory Ln., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

July 3

Independence Day Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 3

Independence Day Parade

11 a.m., Parade route, New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

July 3

Independence Day Festival

6-9:45 p.m., New Albany Middle School, New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

July 4

The Freedom 5k and Kids’ Fun Run

8 a.m., Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd., Pickerington

www.picktownpalooza.org

July 4

UA Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

9 a.m. parade; 5 p.m. party in the park; 10 p.m. fireworks. Parade begins at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington

www.uaca.org

July 4

38th Annual Doo Dah Parade and Party

1-3 p.m. parade; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. live music, Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus

www.doodahparade.com

July 6

Evans Center Reopening

8 a.m.-5 p.m., 4330 Dudley Ave., Grove City

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 7

Yoga on the Commons

6:30-7 p.m., 160 S. Hight St., New Albany

www.columbuscommons.org

July 7-28

2021 Grove City Community Outdoor Movie Nights schedule:

Wednesdays, 8 p.m., The Naz Church, 4770 Hoover Rd., Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

July 7: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG)

July 14: D2: Mighty Ducks (PG)

July 21: Toy Story I (PG)

July 28: Mary Poppins Returns (PG)

July 8

What if? A Conversation on Inclusion & Diversity Part I

9-10 a.m., Virtual

www.newalbanychamber.com

July 8

College Hacks

4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

July 8

Digital Media Collection: Streaming Movies and TV

7-8 p.m., Zoom

www.ualibrary.org

July 8

A Wetland Vegetation Primer: Understanding Hydrophytes & Their Value (Webinar)

7-8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 8

Music in the Parks: Victorious KayBirds

7-8:30 p.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Fridays, July 9-Oct. 29

Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center, Broadway and Park Street

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 9

Self Defense for Adults

7-8 p.m., Dynamic Self Defense New Albany, 5775 Zarley St. Suite C, New Albany

www.newalbanydefense.com

July 9

Movies in the Parks: The Croods: A New Age

7:30 p.m., Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 9-Aug. 13

2021 Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m., Park Street and Arbutus Avenue, Grove City

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

July 9, Rezes-Hall Band, classic rock

July 16, Lords of Literature,classic rock

July 30, The Usual Suspects, pop and blues

Aug. 6, The Conspiracy Band, R&B, rock and jazz

Aug. 13, Marquis 66, classic rock

July 10

Christmas in July Market + Yoga

9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. market, Via Vecchia Winery, 2108 S. High St.

www.eventbrite.com

July 10

Heart of Grove City Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 10

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: En Vogue

8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

July 11-13

Camp Naz Vacation Bible School

6-8:15 p.m., 4770 Hoover Rd., Grove City

www.thenaz.church/vbs

July 11

Summer Concert Series: The McCartney Project

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

July 11

New Albany Symphony Library Garden Concerts - Strike Up the Band

8-9 p.m., Marx Library Garden, New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

July 12-16, 19-23

Columbus Youth Jazz Summer Workshop presented by Jazz Arts Group

Jazz Academy, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.com

July 12

2021 Chamber Open

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hickory Hills Golf Club, 3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd., Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

July 14

WIBIT Wednesdays

11:30 a.m.-6:20 p.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville

www.westerville.org

July 15-25

CATCO presents An Iliad

Browning Amphitheatre, W. 12th Ave., Columbus

www.catco.org

July 15-17

Picktown Palooza

Thursday 5-11 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.- midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, 300 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.picktownpalooza.org

July 15

Summer Celebration

6-9 p.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 15

Music in the Parks: The Deeptones

7-8:30 p.m., Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 15

Movies in the Parks: The Sandlot

9 p.m., Thompson Park south shelter, 2020 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 15, 17-18

Madagascar JR.

Various times , Coffman Amphitheater, 5200 Emerald Pwky. Pavilion, Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

July 16-17

Nina’s Voyage Under the Sea

6-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

July 16

Blood Drive

1-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

July 16

The Columbus Symphony presents Popcorn Pops: All The Colors of Columbus

Pre-concert activities: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Concert: 7 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

July 17

Cooking Up a Cure: Farmers’ Market, Silent Auction, Live Music & More

The Morgan House, 5300 Glick Rd., Dublin, Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society

July 17

Anaconda Run

Dublin Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Dublin/AnacondaRun

July 17

Nuno Felt Journal Cover Class

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunbear Studio, 22 W. Main St., Westerville

www.sunbearstudio.com

July 17

Car & Bike Show Sponsored by AAA Auto Club

Noon-4:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd., Pickerington

www.picktownpalooza.org

July 17

Tacos & Tequila

1-10 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 17

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: Tito Puente Jr.

8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

July 18

WesterFlora Garden Tour

Noon-6 p.m., Various locations

www.westerflora.com

July 19

Creative Writing for Seniors

1:30-2:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 20

Gabriella Epstein: Illustrator (Webinar)

2-3 p.m.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 22-July 25

Pan Ohio Hope Ride SAG Support

6 a.m., Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St., Westerville

Contact PanOhioInfo@cancer.org

July 22

Victoria Ying: Author & Illustrator (Webinar)

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 22

Teen TechTalk with Robin

4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

July 22, 28-29

Sons & Lovers by Donna Hoke and presented in association with Evolution Theatre Company

7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

July 23

The Fabulous Johnson Brothers

8 p.m., Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd., Westerville

www.facebook.com/thefabulousJohnsonBrothers

July 23-24

Professional Photographers of Ohio Annual Convention

Friday 9:30 a.m.-Saturday 4:30 p.m., multiple locations

www.ppofohio.org

July 23-24

Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament

Multiple locations

www.grovecityalumnitournament.com

July 24

Youth Fishing Derby

9:30-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond, Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

July 24

Christmas in July

11 a.m.-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr., Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

July 24

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m., Century Village at Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Rd., Grove City

www.grovecityohhistory.org

July 24

HPAC 10-year+ Anniversary Party

Timeslot reservation may be required, Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville

www.parks.westerville.org

July 24

Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival

7-11 p.m., COSI, 333 W. Broad St., COlumbus

www.cosi.org

July 24

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions

8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

July 26

Mermaid Tail Dot Painting

6-7 p.m. Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

July 26-30

Jazz Academy Vocal Workshop

Noon-3 p.m., Jazz Academy, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.com

July 27

HOKO presented by C292.9

7 p.m., The Basement, 391 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com

July 28

Community Health Fair

4-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

July 30

Tennis Doubles Social Nights

6-9 p.m., Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

July 30-31

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: The Ohio State University Marching Band

8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

July 31

Candy Race 5k Columbus

Time TBD, 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.trisignup.com/Race/Events/OH/Columbus/TheCandyRaceColumbus

July 31

Wild Saturday: Wildlife Conservation Fundraiser at Green Haven Living

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Green Haven Living, 20 W. Main St., Westerville

www.greenhavenliving.org

SAVE THE DATE!

Dublin Irish Days presented by the Dublin Irish Festival, from Aug. 5-8.