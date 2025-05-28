Broadway in Columbus presents Kimberly Akimbo June 3-8

The Columbus premiere of Kimberly Akimbo will run from June 3-8 at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on Broadway Columbus’ website, via phone at 614-469-0939, or by visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center, 39 E. State St.

Expand Broadway Columbus

Described by The New Yorker as a “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show,” Kimberly Akimbo follows the story of Kimberly Lavaco, a teenager in suburban New Jersey who is navigating an extraordinary set of challenges: a rare genetic condition, family dysfunction, young love, and a brush with criminal mischief.

Just by looking at her, nobody suspects Lavaco has yet to graduate high school, get a driver’s license or have her first kiss. With a rare condition causing her to age rapidly, Lavaco is a teenage girl living in the body of a 72-year-old woman. Ever the optimist, Kimberly is determined to live her best life and find happiness against all odds, embarking on a great adventure along the way.

Originally by David Linsday-Abaire and debuting in 2001, the play was adapted by Lindsey-Abaire and lyricist Jeanine Tesori in 2022 who previously collaborated for Shrek The Musical.

Since its Broadway debut in 2022, the musical has garnered rave reviews and numerous awards, including five Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire), and Best Book (also by Lindsay-Abaire). The show concluded its run on Broadway after 32 previews and 612 performances, and Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Expand Broadway Columbus

The touring production team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada and projection design by Lucy MacKinnon. Music direction is by Leigh Delano, with orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy and additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

To discover more, visit KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com or search @akimbomusical on Instagram.

Elise Conrad and Disha Hoque are editorial assistants at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.