Arts & Music | UA Fall Fest, The Man Behind Ohio Stadium and BIA Parade of Homes

September 30 – October 2

BIA Parade of Homes

Columbus area

www.biaparade.com

Discover state-of-the-art homes, including hand-selected dream homes throughout central Ohio in the annual BIA Parade of Homes. The Parade is open to the public and free to all attendees. This week is your final chance to see Ohio builders’ best offerings in Columbus and its surrounding communities.

October 1

Casino Night at COSI

7-10:30 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St, Columbus

COSI downtown is hosting its third annual casino night to benefit Music Loves Ohio. The event features casino games, an open bar, prizes, hors d’oeuvres and live music. This is a unique opportunity to help COSI raise funds for children’s music programs around central Ohio.

Courtesy of Visit Dublin

October 2

Historic Dublin Founders Day

12-6 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 N. High St., Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

Travel back to the 1980s for Historic Dublin’s inaugural Founder’s Day Festival. The afternoon will celebrate the city’s inauguration in the ‘80s, complete with food trucks, live music by Reaganomics, craft stations for the kids, a community Twister game and a live wood sculpting exhibition.

Courtesy of the City of Upper Arlington UA Fall Fest

October 2

Upper Arlington Fall Fest

1-5 p.m.

Fancyburg Park, 3375 Kioka Ave., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Join the Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation Department for its annual Fall Fest event. The celebration features all kinds of fall favorites such as carving jack-o-lanterns, caramel apple dipping, a shelled corn pit and old-fashioned cider pressing. Food vendors and a petting zoo will make this a perfect afternoon for the whole family.

October 2

Howard Dwight Smith: The Man Behind Ohio Stadium

1-2 p.m.

Upper Arlington Municipal Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Columbus

www.uahistory.org

Delve into central Ohio’s history and celebrate the accomplishments of architect and former Upper Arlington resident, Howard Dwight Smith, who designed Ohio Stadium 100 years ago. The event’s program will include displays of Smith’s art, sketches and personal belongings, an exploration of Smith’s architecture in central Ohio, and family members’ insight into Smith’s pursuits.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com