Arts & Music |Easton Fashion Night, A Little Music Night and Raiders of the Lost Ark with the Columbus Symphony

Sept. 22

Easton Fashion Night

5-8 p.m.

The Strand near Central Park Fountain, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus

www.eastontowncenter.com

Enjoy a fabulous evening of fashion, design and entertainment at Easton Fashion Night in partnership with Columbus Fashion Week. Shop stores and booths for special offers, giveaways and stylings. Featured fashion previews include Macy’s, Levi’s and many more.

Photo by John Hulkenberg

Sept. 23 - 25

A Little Music Night

Fritsche Theatre at Crown Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

www.otterbein.edu

A Little Music Night explores the story of Desirée Armfeldt and her convoluted love story. Music written by Stephen Sondheim flows beautifully with the narrative written by Hugh Wheeler in this classic act. Tickets are available online for purchase.

September 23

Raiders of the Lost Ark with the Columbus Symphony

8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony is bringing the classic adventure film, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, back to the big screen with a full orchestral accompaniment. John Williams' score will be performed in the Ohio Theatre and conducted by Stuart Chafetz in the beautiful and historic Ohio Theatre.

September 23

Keith Urban

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour is coming to Columbus with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress. Tickets are available online to enjoy this awesome night of country music.

Courtesy of Class Acts Entertainment

September 25

Sundays at Scioto - The British Invasion

5:30 - 7 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Sundays at Scioto is excited to present The British Invasion, a 60s rock tribute band covering hits by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and many others. Enjoy a night of classic guitar riffs, vintage costumes and dancing. Food trucks will be available and attendees are encouraged to arrive early for parking.

