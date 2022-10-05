Arts & Music | Cartoon Crossroads, Chamber Music Anniversary and Tom Petty Tribute

Oct. 6-9

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus

Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum, Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High Street, Columbus

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus

Beginning this Thursday, the Wexner Center for the Arts and the Columbus Metropolitan Library will be hosting the annual Cartoon Crossroads Columbus expo. The four-day event features many big names in the cartoon and comic world such as Keith Knight and Maia Kobabe. Fans and aspiring artists alike will have the opportunity to learn, experience and enjoy the wide variety of guests and art. For more information and background, check out our article featuring the executive director of the event here.

Chamber Music Columbus 75th Anniversary

4:00 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main Street, Columbus

On Saturday, Chamber Music Columbus is celebrating its 75th anniversary at the Southern Theatre. The concert marks the beginning of the season and features the world famous American Brass Quintet along with composer Ching-chu Hu, who has written this year's theme music.

Oct. 9

Sundays at Scioto

5:30-7 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Sunday marks the final concert in the Sundays at Scioto series. Fans of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will be excited to hear that The Wildflowers, the No. 1 Tom Petty tribute band, is performing. Schmidt’s Sausage Haus and Dell’s Ice Cream trucks will also be available at the event.

Oct. 9

The Who Hits Back! Tour

7:30 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

The Who will be visiting Columbus on Sunday as a part of its The Who Hits Back! tour. The famous English rock band, known for being the originators of the rock opera with their fourth studio album, Tommy, are expected to play classic fan favorites such as “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Baba O’Riley.”

