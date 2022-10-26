Arts & Music | Ghostbusters in Concert, Boo Off Broadway and Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 27, 28

Hitchcocktober

7 p.m.

1550 North High Street, Columbus

www.gatewayfilmcenter.org/hitchcocktober

Gateway Film Center brought back this annual tribute to Alfred Hitchcock for the 13th year and Thursday and Friday are the last days to catch a showing of an original Hitchcock film in its 35mm film format. ‘Psycho’ will be showing Thursday and ‘Shadow of a Doubt’ on Friday, tickets are $15 per person.

Oct. 28

Ghostbusters Live in Concert

8 p.m.

www.columbussymphony.com

39 E. State St.

Stuart Chafetz conducts the Columbus Symphony in a live performance of the score of the beloved Ghostbusters movie on Friday night at the Ohio Theatre in tandem with the showing of the film. Expect family fun, special guests and surprises at this one-time event.

Oct. 29

Boo Off Broadway

Noon to 4 p.m.

Town Center Park at 3359 Park Street Grove City

www.gcchamber.org/boo-off-broadway

The Grove City Chamber of Commerce is helping organize this family-friendly event that will offer games, vendors and food. A costume parade and non-scary trick-or-treat experience will also be offered and no registration is needed for the event.

Oct. 30

Halloween Spooktacular!

2 p.m.

www.columbussymphony.com

39 E. State St.

Associate conductor of the Columbus Symphony will lead a 45-minute, Halloween-themed concert for families Sunday afternoon at the Ohio Theatre. Costumes are encouraged, as well as bringing a carved pumpkin to enter the pumpkin decorating contest. Pre-concert activities also include trick-or-treating and spooky crafts!

Claire Miller and Rachel Karas are editors at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com