Arts & Music | Pumpkins Aglow, Hamilton and The Haunted Woods at Shawnee Hills

Oct. 12-16, 19-23, 26-30

Pumpkins Aglow

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Experience Franklin Park Conservatory in the warm light of jack o'lanterns and spooky scenes at Pumpkins Aglow. With live performers, activities and crafts, food vendors, and a bar, there is something for everyone. Purchase tickets in advance online.

Oct. 14 - Oct. 29

The Haunted Woods at Shawnee Hills

7 -10 p.m.

6000 Harriot Dr., Powell

https://getoutadventures.us/haunting/

With proceeds going to support therapeutic recreation for veterans, adults and children with disabilities, The Haunted Woods at Shawnee Hills offers a mile-long trail filled with spooks and scares. Sensory-friendly nights are Saturdays from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission or $20 for VIP front-of-line access and can be purchased online.

Oct. 14

Concert and Dance Performance

7-9 p.m.

549 Franklin Ave., Columbus

www.culturalartscenteronline.org

A concert that blends the Columbus Symphony Orchestra with poems read by the Ohio Poetry Association and a performance by the Global Water Dance Columbus company, this performance is unique and not one to miss.

Oct. 15-16

Hamilton at the Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St., Columbus

www.ohiotheatre.net

A Tony-award-winning musical that follows the formation of the United States of America through the perspective of the country’s first treasurer, Hamilton is a musical sensation full of laughter, tears, ingenious choreography and catchy songs.

