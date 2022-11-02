Arts & Music | Reba, Kevin Hart and Fleetwood Mac

Nov. 4

Reba McEntire

7:30 p.m.

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

Referred to as “the Queen of Country Music,” Reba brings her legendary hit songs to Columbus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins with country singer Terri Clark. Purchase tickets online.

Nov. 5

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

7 p.m.

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com/columbus

Lauded by Mick Fleetwood as "An extraordinary emotive performance of Fleetwood Mac,” this tribute band to the '70s music sensation is a must-see. With a set list of hits from the Grammy award-winning album “Rumours,” sing along to all of the classics like “Go Your Own Way” and “Don’t Stop.”

shine - 1

Nov. 5

An Evening with Roy Ayers

7 p.m.

835 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus

www.Kingartscomplex.com

Roy Ayers, a pioneer of Jazz Funk music, is back in Columbus for a limited availability concert. A composer, musician and music producer, Roy Ayers is known as “The Godfather of Neo Soul.” Tickets include a dinner served at 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour

7 p.m.

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com/home

An Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, Kevin Hart brings his latest show to Ohio. With seven stand-up specials on Netflix, one of which was nominated for “Best Comedy Album,” bring some friends and be prepared to laugh all night.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.