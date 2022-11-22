Arts & Music |Otherworld, Holiday Open House and the Holiday Trail

Otherworld Ohio

If you don't feel like Black Friday shopping, enter a new world at Otherworld. Surrealist sculptures and dazzling lights create an intergalactic art walkthrough that will make you forget you're in Ohio. For the truly adventurous night owls, on Saturday DJ Alain Macklovitch, Grammy-nominated producer and founder of New York's celebrated Fool's Gold Records, brings the party to Otherworld with electrifying beats all night long.

Nov. 18-Dec. 31

Holiday Trail

It’s beginning to look a lot like a winter wonderland in the Short North. Stop by the arts district this holiday season and visit participating restaurants and shops to pick up a holiday card and collect five stamps. Email a picture of the completed card to info@shortnorth.org for 10 district dollars.

Nov. 27

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage

7 p.m.

Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

See this beloved cast of characters brought to the stage in a larger than life production of this holiday favorite featuring Vince Guaraldi’s score played by a live band.

Nov. 30

Holiday Open House

6-9 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus

Bundle up for a free evening of activities, caroling and refreshments with live reindeer and a visit from a special holiday guest. Head out to the Topiary Park to see the ceremonial lighting as the Huntington Holiday Train runs through a picturesque winter scene in the library.

