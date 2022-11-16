Arts & Music | Russell Dickerson, Edward Hopper and Mighty Morton Organ Festival

November 18

Russell Dickerson with Special Guest Drew Green

6:30 p.m.

Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

Russell Dickerson, a Tennessee native with a deep musical background, is the first artist to release four consecutive career-starting singles that all reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Luke Combs. He has racked up lots of awards in his short career, and will be joined by Drew Green on Friday at Kemba Live, who is another Nashville-area native with a passion for songwriting.

November 18

Columbus Tribute to the Last Waltz

7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus

The annual tribute to The Best Damn Band in the Land's “The Last Waltz” is back for another year and will take place in the heart of Ohio State's campus. The event will feature some of Ohio’s finest musicians, and is an environment meant for all ages.

Nighthawks by Edward Hopper

November 18

Hopper: An American Love Story

7 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

The work of Edward Hopper is some of the most recognizable in America, with a variety of painters, filmmakers and musicians describing his work as mysterious. This film takes a look into the once struggling illustrator's work, and how he flourished into one of the best in the country. The first of three different showings kicks off the weekend on Friday night.

November 18-19

Mighty Morton Organ Festival with Cameron Carpenter

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

Cameron Carpenter, an iconic organ soloist, will be showing off the powerful Mighty Morton organ which is accepted as one of the best instruments of its type in the country. The New York Times describes Carpenter’s talent as “everything he touches turns fantastical and memorable,” so the Ohio Theatre is a great spot to relax and hear some soothing sounds.

