Arts & Music |Joe Walsh, HAIRSPRAY and Brian Culbertson

Nov. 10-13

HAIRSPRAY

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State State St., Columbus

www.hairspraytour.com

Broadway’s Tony Award-winning performance HAIRSPRAY is coming to the Ohio Theatre. Follow along the journey of Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sings and dances her way onto TV’s most popular show. The HAIRSPRAY company is led by Andrew Levitt, aka Nina West, with the perfect combination of energy, joy and glamor.

Nov. 10-20

Indecent

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.catco.org

Inspired by the true and controversial story of the play God of Vengeance by Sholem Asch, playwright Paula Vogel’s Indecent builds a storyline to recount the historic event. As a new play from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, Indecent finds the intersection between joyous song, perfected dance and genius writing.

Nov. 12

A Night With Brian Culbertson

8 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Brian Culbertson will be showcasing his one-of-a-kind journey to fame at the Davidson Theatre. From his unpredictable musical direction to proven musical genius, A Night With Brian Culbertson will go through his three hit albums Red (2021), Blue (2022) and White (2022).

November 12-13

Grove City Fall Bazaar

Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd., Grove City

www.gchsbands.org

The Grove City High School Band Boosters are excited to host this year's Grove City Fall Bazaar. Come and explore over 200 vendors' offerings, ranging from candles and soap to art and clothes. Find the perfect gifts for the special people in your life at the Grove City Fall Bazaar.

November 13

Joe Walsh and Friends

6 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

Come and experience one of rock and roll’s greatest guitarists, Joe Walsh, at Nationwide arena. As guitarist for the James Gang, Eagles and others, Walsh played with and for some of the most talented musicians in history. See the newly reunited James Gang, Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders on a night which is sure to make music history.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.