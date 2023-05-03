Arts & Music | The Moonbats, Wish You Were Here and Graham Nash

May 5

The Moonbats – The Doors Tribute Concert

7 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

www.mcconnellarts.org

Break on through to the other side with The Moonbats as they grace the stage with an entire evening of music from The Doors! The Moonbats capture the spirit of the ‘60s, performing songs that left an impression on the future of Rock and Roll. With their high energy and top-notch musicianship, The Moonbats bring an authentic The Doors experience through these legendary songs. Don’t miss this opportunity to light your fire.

May 6

Chamber Music Columbus Season Finale

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Merz Trio is reshaping the narrative of classical music through vibrant and dynamic programming and wide-ranging collaboration. Their collaborations include projects with dancer Caroline Copeland, Sandglass Puppet Theater, chef David Bouley and videographer Chris Kitchen. The Trio is committed to uplifting overlooked voices from history, ranging from Hildegard von Bingen to Lili and Nadia Boulanger, and from Joséphine Baker to Irish folk melodies. The Chamber Music Columbus will close out their season with this masterful performance at the Southern Theatre this Saturday.

May 6

Wish You Were Here

7 p.m.

KEMBA Live, 405 Neil Ave.

www.floydtribute.com

Wish You Were Here is celebrating its 27th year as America's biggest Pink Floyd stage production. The band is one of the longest-performing Pink Floyd tribute acts in the world, with an unparalleled history of sold-out concerts and record-breaking festival events. Wish You Were Here authentically replicates the magic from Pink Floyd's entire career, playing crowd favorites that any fan will recognize. The band will grace the stage at KEMBA Live to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic Dark Side of the Moon.

May 7

Graham Nash

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He has been at the center of some of rock and roll’s most important moments since the launch of the British Invasion. The Grammy Award-winning artist is self-described as a ‘simple man’ and was twice inducted into the Song Writers Hall of Fame for his work as a solo artist and CSN. Nash will look to perform a litany of hit songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of our lives over the past six decades at the Southern Theatre.

