Arts & Music | North Market Apron Gala, Welcome to Spring and Brit Floyd

May 19

North Market Downtown Apron Gala

7-10 p.m.

North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St.

www.northmarket.org

The North Market Downtown Apron Gala features music, drinks and a unique dining experience with a stroll through the city’s historic market. Exclusive dishes are prepared by some of the market’s vendors. Wine and beer are served throughout the evening while music and dancing keep the party going. Wear your most creative looking apron for a chance to take home a prize.

May 19-20

Welcome to Spring with the Columbus Symphony

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.columbussymphony.com

Ronald Jenkins takes the podium for his last concert as director of the Columbus Symphony Chorus. Celebrate the end of an era as Jenkins has been at the helm for 41 years building the all-volunteer chorus into a mainstay of Columbus Symphony programming. The closing concert of the season features music from Great Britain, with favorites such as “Nimrod” from Elgar’s Enigma Variations. The program also honors Memorial Day with Vaughan Williams’s powerful cantata, Dona Nobis Pacem.

May 20

Brit Floyd at Kemba Live

6:30 p.m.

Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave.

www.britfloydofficial.com

Brit Floyd isn’t just a cover band, but a reimagination of the artistic expression of the music of Pink Floyd. Since forming in 2011, the band has emulated the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd’s iconic catalog. Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring talented musicians and occasionally including guest musicians from Pink Floyd's studio and road line-ups. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pink Floyd show without dazzling lights and sounds to boot.

May 20

Columbus Chorus Community Concert

6 p.m.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2480 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.columbuchorus.org

Come Together For The First Time with the Columbus Chorus’ spring show on Saturday, May 20. This will be an incredible event for the entire family featuring three award-winning barbershop quartets based in Greater Central Ohio. A 50/50 raffle and a silent auction will be held to raise funds for more events like this. If you’re a vocalist and are interested in joining the choir, this event hopes to bring in potential members wanting to participate in a barbershop chorus.

