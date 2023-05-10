Arts & Music | Return of the Jedi, The Wild Party and Annie

May 11-28

Short North Stage presents The Wild Party

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

www.shortnorthstage.org

The “party-to-end-all-parties” takes the Garden Theatre Main Stage for its first showing this weekend. Follow lovers and roommates Queenie and Burrs as their Manhattan party quickly takes a turn for the worse when a dramatic attendee picks a violent fight. This off-Broadway prohibition-era tale is directed and choreographed by Dionysia Williams with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and musical direction by Eric Alsford.

May 12-14

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Annie

Palace Theatre, 34 W Broad St.

www.capa.com

The iconic little orphan Annie arrives at the Palace Theatre bringing hope and courage to a fun weekend in Columbus. Whether it is your first for hundredth time seeing this charming and nostalgic story, it promises to deliver on laughs, cheer and catchy tunes that will keep you humming for days.

May 13

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

8:00 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

columbussymphony.com

On a stage not so far away, the Columbus Symphony presents the concluding chapter in the battle against the Empire with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The Symphony's beautiful orchestration provides a moving auditory experience to accompany the groundbreaking visuals and drama of this blockbuster, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Conducted by Stuart Chafetz, the symphony plays the score of John Williams live to the film.

May 14

Katt Williams

5:00 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

www.schottensteincenter.com

2018 Emmy winner, Katt Williams comes to Columbus with his renowned stand-up. This comedian/actor brings his reflection on American society and politics to the stage at the Schottenstein Center for an evening of outrageous, relatable fun.

May 16

Picture Worthington Art Walk: Public Unveiling

10:00 a.m.

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

www.experienceworthington.com

A public unveiling of 15 pieces of artwork made by artists who live, work or create in Worthington is highlighted in this celebration of local art. The walk is hosted by Experience Worthington and the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center and you can view the installations any time all summer before it closes in October.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistnat at CityScene Media Group.