Arts & Music | Bruce Springsteen, Beetlejuice and Blake Shelton

March 7-12

Beetlejuice at the Ohio Theatre

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbus.broadway.com

Tim Burton’s famous demon in stripes makes his appearance at the Ohio Theatre this week in Beetlejuice. This hysterical musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager whose life is changed when she crosses paths with a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With astonishing sets and scores that do justice to the original film, this theatre experience is remarkably touching. A story about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

March 9

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.brucespringsteen.net

The Boss is back in the ‘Bus this week with what will be a memorable performance at Nationwide Arena. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band has been entertaining crowds for decades with hits like "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Born in the U.S.A." The Boss and his famous band will light up the downtown venue bringing back the "Glory Days." He may be getting older, but Springsteen is driven to show he’s still got it and will "Prove It All Night." Do not miss your chance to see the Boss back in action.

March 10

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

8 p.m.

Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.zosoontour.com

From the late 1960’s leading up to the start of the 80’s, it’d be hard to argue any band was bigger or better than Led Zeppelin. Since then, their music has continued to impact listeners in a way that keeps them wanting to experience the greatness that was Led Zeppelin live in action. With almost 30 years of experience, ZOSO has become the premier Led Zeppelin tribute act in the United States. Top tier musicianship paired with the mythic stage presence of a classic Led Zeppelin show is the core of what makes ZOSO so great.

March 10

Here: The (Improvised) Musical

8 p.m.

The Nest Theatre, 6343 N. High St., Columbus

www.nesttheatre.com

Here is a two person completely improvised play that will be performing at the Nest Theatre this Friday night. The players will receive one suggestion from the crowd during the beginning of the show as a theme for the rest of the play. The actors will then improv an opening number, characters and a plot to fit the theme. This unique theatre experience pushes the envelope of theatrical improv through its original and on the spot musical pieces. The night will be opened with improvised monologues loosely based on famous comedy acts from Storyteller Improv!

March 10

Black Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.blakeshelton.com

Country artist Blake Shelton is stepping down from his seat as a judge on The Voice to provide the city of Columbus with a night of country music magic. Shelton has remained on top of the country music industry since his debut single “Austin” spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2001. He’s built on his early success with numerous billboard charting hits like “Some Beach” and “Happy Anywhere.” With support from Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, this night is sure to be one you’ll talk about for a long time.

