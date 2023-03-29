Arts & Music | Columbus Cultural Orchestra, Jim Messina and Opera Columbus

TERRY GILLIAM

March 31

Columbus Cultural Orchestra: A Symphonic Night of ’90s Hip-Hop

6 and 8 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

www.mcconnellarts.com

Since it was created in 2020, the Columbus Cultural Orchestra has strived to uplift musicians of color. Its upcoming concerts on Friday will allow audiences to engage with ‘90s hip-hop and R&B songs in a nostalgic yet fresh way. Performers ages 13-25 are ready to impress with instrumental Aaliyah, Brandy and Destiny’s Child covers, among others.

March 31

Jim Messina

8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

www.capa.com

The country and folk-rock genres wouldn’t be the same without Jim Messina, a multitalented singer-songwriter known for his proficiency with a guitar. In the late ‘60s, Messina was a producer, audio engineer and bassist for the renowned band Buffalo Springfield. Following Buffalo Springfield’s break-up, he found further success with the group Poco (1968-1970) as well as the duo Loggins and Messina (1971-1976), creating hit songs such as “Your Mama Don’t Dance.” See the timeless music legend live this Friday.

March 31, April 1

Opera Columbus and Columbus Symphony Orchestra present Rigoletto

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.operacolumbus.org

This production marks the first grand-scale collaboration between Opera Columbus and Columbus Symphony in the past 20 years, according to Opera Columbus’ website. Court jester Rigoletto is employed by the Duke of Mantua, a sordid womanizer; after discovering the duke has seduced his precious daughter Gilda, Rigoletto embarks on a messy quest for retribution. Lush with Italian Renaissance aesthetics and soaring vocals, Rigoletto is all about the tragedy that follows vengeance like a shadow.

April 2

Craftin’ Outlaws marketplace at Midwest Craft Con

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.midwestcraftcon.com

For three days, passionate crafters will unite to make differing types of art and plenty of memories. Tickets to Craft Con are no longer available, but the public can still participate by visiting Craftin’ Outlaws on Sunday. At the marketplace, which convenes only twice a year, shoppers can peruse everything from insect dioramas to fish plushies with dangling legs. Grab a drink from the cash bar and admire the Columbus Museum of Art’s galleries to ensure a well-rounded day trip.

Don't want to miss out on all of the fun around Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.