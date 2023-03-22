Arts & Music | Into the Woods, Ohio State Jazz Festival and Simon & Garfunkel

March 23-April 16

Short North Stage presents Into the Woods

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

Starring American Idol and Broadway performer Diana Degarmo as “The Witch,” this show, full of twisted and off-kilter fairy tales, is not one to miss. Follow the Baker and his Wife as they fend off a witch while Cinderella runs from her prince, Rapunzel plots for her freedom, Little Red Riding Hood battles with the Wolf and Jack climbs up a beanstalk to find a world he never imagined.

March 24-26

46th Annual Ohio State Jazz Festival

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Weigel Auditorium, 1866 College Rd.

Hear from the Ohio State Jazztet with Grammy-Nominated guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, stay for a day of high school big bands and catch the closing performance from the Ohio Show Band with pianist Dave Powers and guitarist Josh Beatty for a weekend celebrating jazz music. For music educators, catch the jazz clinics on Sunday afternoon and for all jazz enthusiasts be sure to see the headliner concert with the Ohio State Jazz Band and Carmen Bradford Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

March 25

March 2023 show at 83 Gallery

6-11 p.m.

Brothers Drake Meadery, 26 E. 5th Ave., Columbus

Head to Brothers Drake Meadery for the opening party of 83 Gallery’s March 2023 art show featuring 75 local artists and 181 pieces of art. The soundtrack of the evening will be performed by live bands MR MOLLY and King Henery.

March 26

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

With a live band performing the duo’s classic hits like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Sound of Silence,” this production follows Simon and Garfunkel as they rise to Grammy-Award winning success. With projection photos and film footage serving as a backdrop to the performance, get ready to take it back to the 60s and enjoy these classic hits. Tickets can be purchased online.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group.