Arts & Music | Mozart – Journey of a Genius, Mahler Symphony No. 9, Gallery Hop and Carrie Underwood

Courtesy of Brittany Lockman ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

March 3

NAKED CLASSICS: Mozart – Journey of a Genius

7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

www.promusicacolumbus.org

NAKED CLASSICS is back to present the symphony in a unique and innovative way. Not only will you get to hear the blissful sounds of Mozart’s compositions, but you will get to witness interviews with the musicians, see an array of images and dive deep into the past of Mozart’s life. The host Paul Rissmann and conductor David Danzmayr work together to give you the complete musical experience. Buy your tickets now to see this performance that will transform your weekend.

Photo by Stephen Pariser Rossen Milanov

March 3-4

Mahler Symphony No. 9

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.columbussymphony.com

Gustav Mahler’s compositions are comprised of beautiful harmonies, dramatic scales and fierce emotion. On this Friday and Saturday evening, the Columbus Symphony blesses the audience with his prized musical work. Mahler’s Symphony No. 9 is extra special, as it was written after he was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition. Conductor Rossen Milanov leads the symphony through riveting pieces, generating an experience you will not want to miss.

March 4

Gallery Hop

3-7 p.m.

www.shortnorth.org

This Saturday afternoon into the early evening, the Short North March Gallery Hop can act as your art playground as you travel from one exhibit to the next, seeing some of Columbus’s most talented artists. Celebrate Sean Christopher gallery’s 21st anniversary and observe new pieces from Marica Evans, Sharon Weiss and more. The adjacent streets will be filled with performers, vendors and additionally, local businesses will be offering different promotions. This event is fully loaded and a great way to spend a few hours with family and friends.

March 4

Carrie Underwood at Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Bvld.

www.nationwidearena.com

The queen of country storms Columbus with a striking performance at Nationwide Arena. She has been blowing cities away on her Denim and Rhinestones Tour, and now it’s our turn to host Miss Underwood. Special guest star Jimmie Allen will also take the stage with some of his best hits. Be sure to be ready to sing your heart out along with the duo.

Don't want to miss out on all of the fun around Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Allison Shifflett is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.