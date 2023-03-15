Arts & Music | St. Patrick's Day, Columbus Symphony and PBJ & Jazz

March 17

Columbus St. Patrick’s Day Parade

11:30 a.m.

www.theshamrockclubofcolumbus.com

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take off from the corner of Washington Boulevard and Broad Street this Friday. The parade will file through the city ending at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for the Irish Family Reunion. The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and will proceed through the route for the next hour. Find the parade map online at the Shamrock Club of Columbus website.

March 17

The Drowsy Lads’ St. Patricks Day Show at Natalie’s

7:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Grandview Heights

www.nataliesgrandview.com

The Drowsy Lads are making their return to Natalies in Grandview to help celebrate St. Patricks day. The Lads have been bringing fire and excitement to the Irish music scene for over 15 years. Their authentic approach and deep enjoyment of people is a refreshing surprise for audiences all over. Each lad is a multi-instrumentalist including instruments like the fiddle, flute, tenor banjo and Uillean pipes among others. Food and drink will be served by Natalie’s staff throughout the night.

March 17-19

Variations on Nutcracker Suite

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony seeks to honor the works of four composers held in the highest regard throughout the world. Julia Perry was an important voice in mid-20th-century American music, combining neo-classicism with African American culture in her art. Her piece Study for Orchestra will be featured in the production along with The Nutcracker Suite. Legendary composer Pyotr Tchaikovski will be examined alongside Duke Ellington’s take on The Nutcracker Suite. A truly unique night of music put on by the always amazing Columbus Symphony.

March 18

Thiossane West African Dance Institute

7 p.m.

McConnel Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Columbus

www.mcconellarts.org

Join the McConnell Arts Center in bringing a slice of culture to their stage. The arts center is passionate about bringing multicultural music, film and dance to the Columbus area. Enjoy a night of heart-pounding African drumming and dance from the Thiossane West African Dance Institute. Discover the historical significance of African dance and drumming with a Q&A session after the event led by Suzan Bradford Kounta.

March 18

PBJ & Jazz at Lincoln Theatre

10 a.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

PBJ & Jazz is celebrating Women’s History Month with a performance at the Lincoln Theatre on March 18. PBJ & Jazz concerts are one hour-long interactive concerts designed to introduce jazz and American music to young children and their families. Featuring some of the area’s brightest musicians, PBJ & Jazz is the perfect introduction to live music for children everywhere. PBJ & Jazz’s We Create Jazz Ensemble brings together some of Ohio’s brightest female jazz musicians for one incredible performance.

