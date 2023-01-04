Arts & Music | Winter Festival, Ohio-Themed Painting Class and Nanette’s Final Farewell

Jan. 5

Nanette’s Final Farewell

4:30-7:00 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Nanette Maciejunes, Executive Director and CEO of the Columbus Museum of Art, celebrates her last day on January 5th. Stop in for art and drinks as Nanette commemorates her 20 year career as director and her 39 years working at the museum.

Jan. 6-7

Columbus Symphony presents Winter Festival

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Join Violinist Bella Hristova and conductor Rossen Milanov for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 6. Arrive at 6:30 pm for a pre-show talk with the conductor and music director to learn about the context and background for the two pieces.

Jan. 6

Trailblazers – Columbus Symphony Orchestra – Rimsky-Korsakov: Suite from The Snow Maiden

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

Join the Columbus Symphony for their dress rehearsal as they perform their concert selection for the Winter Festival as well as Rimsky-Korsakov’s Suite from the Snow Maiden. Arrive early for free coffee and donuts before the rehearsal begins.

Jan. 7

“Adventure Awaits” or “Capital City” Ohio-Themed Canvas Painting Class

7-9 p.m.

Studio 614, 2487 Summit St., Columbus

www.studio614.com

Spend a night out exploring your creative side with a night of wine and painting. Instruction and supplies are included with the $38 registration fee. Bring some friends and some snacks and get ready to get crafty!

