Arts & Music | The Price of Power, Flamenco by Night, and Beethoven, Mozart & Haydn

Jan. 19

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Price of Power

7-8:45 p.m.

5600 Post Rd., Dublin

https://dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater/

If you’re a history buff, you won’t want to miss this. Enjoy a ride back in time to discover the power of politics during John F. Kennedy’s presidency with the world premiere production of The Price of Power presented by the Abbey Theatre of Dublin. Central Ohio playwriter, author and retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Herb Brown leaves the audience raising questions about the heart of political and human behavior.

Courtesy of McConnell Arts Center

Jan. 20

Cultural Connections: Flamenco by Night

7-8:30 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

www.mcconnellarts.org/

Experience rhythm, storytelling and power all at once while taking on a magical night with Dancer Griset Damas-Roche as she offers a look into a world of an expressive mosaic of passionate artists and the arts. After a night of inspiration, dance lessons will be offered for adults in the weeks following the performance.

Jan. 20, 21, 22

Beethoven, Mozart & Haydn

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.ohiotheatre.net

Join the Columbus Symphony at the Ohio Theatre as they put on a historical night filled with music from the most famous composers of the classical period. Experience this night with versions of Beethoven’s Leonore 3 Overture, Mozart’s ‘Linz’ Symphony and Haydn’s ‘Military’ Symphony. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-concert talk with the music director to learn context and background.

Isabelle Fisher is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.