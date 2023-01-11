Arts & Music | COSI After Dark, Shadowbox Live presents Climax and a Tribute to the Rolling Stones

Jan. 12

COSI After Dark

7-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

With a new theme each month, COSI takes January back to the 90s for this 21+ event. Dress up in your favorite 90s fashion trends and enjoy entertainment and activities while sipping on craft beer and themed cocktails. Tickets are $20 when purchased online and $30 at the door.

Jan. 13, 14

Shadowbox Live presents Climax

7:30 p.m.

503 S. Front St., Ste 260, Columbus

A comedic musical experience celebrating the best of 2022, come on out for a unique night of live entertainment from this multi talented team of performers. Purchase tickets online.

Jan. 14

The Rolling Rock Show-A Tribute to the Music of the Rolling Stones

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus

Performed live by local Columbus talent, enjoy an evening of music from this iconic rock group. Bring your dancing shoes to groove on the spacious dance floor and get there early to grab a table. Food and drink will also be available. Purchase tickets online or at the door.

Jan. 14

Schumacher Place Farmers Market

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Parsons North Brewing Company, 685 Parsons Ave., Columbus

Spend your Saturday at the farmer’s market and take home fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and more! Enjoy a homemade pastry or grab an organic pet treat for your furry friend.

