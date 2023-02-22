Arts & Music | Maria de Buenos Aires, Clash of Color, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Feb. 24-25

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.capa.com

Calling all Harry Potter and wizard lovers to Ohio Theatre this weekend to relive the magic of year six at Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Concert. Fans of all ages are welcome to experience the thrilling 6th installment of the classic saga and tales of Harry’s magical adventures and adolescent tribulations accompanied by a live performance from the Columbus Symphony.

Feb. 24 & 26

Maria de Buenos Aires

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

www.operacolumbus.org

This weekend, Columbus will get its ever first opera performance in Spanish at the Southern Theatre, Maria de Buenos Aires. With a night full of tango’s sensual rhythms and operatic passions, the “King of Tango” Astor Piazzolla will be composing elements of jazz and classical music into traditional Argentinian Tango music. The music perfectly works side-by-side with Horacio Ferrer’s mesmerizing poetry and creates a magical atmosphere.

Feb. 24-26

Clash of Colors

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

www.capa.com

Experience a world of color and emotion in “Clash of Color,” which tells the story of Pamela Fields on her journey towards peace and equality as a woman living in Alabama during the 1960s. This intimate and moving performance may take place in the past, but its story is still relevant and timeless. Don’t miss the chance to come across this thought-provoking production written and directed by Ariel Wiles.

Feb. 25

Wintergrass Music Festival

4:30 p.m.

The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster

www.themilleventcenter.com

Soak up the spunky, enthralling sounds characteristic of bluegrass music this Saturday. The festival’s lineup includes Drivin 23, String Therapy and David Mayfield Parade; moreover, Columbus singer-songwriter Wendy Pennington will perform on and off throughout the night. Attendees can sip on a variety of drinks available via The Mill Center’s taproom and nosh on food from Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory.

Don't want to miss out on all of the fun around Columbus this weekend? Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.