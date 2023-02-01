Arts & Music | CMA at Night, Pet Portrait Painting and Columbus Symphony

Courtesy of CMA

Feb. 2

Studio at Night

6-9 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Take advantage of the Columbus Museum of Art’s late-night studio time with a date, friends or family. Create your own art inspired by February’s theme, “Bugtastic.” Enjoy prompts and a variety of materials to channel your inner artist and create anything your imagination desires.

Feb. 3

Trailblazers from Columbus Symphony Orchestra – Dvorák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From the New World’

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Columbus Symphony Orchestra, 55 State St.

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 carries an array of mixed emotions, as the legendary composer wrote it while working in America and longing for his home across the sea. He had been inspired by wholly new styles of music composition, however, from Black and Native Americans that he encountered during his residency. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s performance at the Stonewall is a great way to hear the piece performed by some of Ohio’s most talented players.

Courtesy of Studio 614

Feb. 4

“Paint Your Pet’s Portrait” – Canvas Painting Class

4-7 p.m.

Studio 614, 2487 Summit St.

www.studio614.com

Enjoy the night painting a 16x20 portrait of your very own pet. Email info@studio614.com a picture of your animal and it will already be sketched out for you upon arrival. Instructions and supplies are included with the purchase of a spot in the class, and all artists are free to bring their own drinks.

Isabelle Fisher is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.