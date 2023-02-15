Arts & Music | Forbidden Broadway, Glassquerade 2023, Columbus Symphony and Chamber Music

Feb. 16-18

Forbidden Broadway

Abbey Theatre, 5600 Post Rd, Dublin, OH.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Calling all Broadway enthusiasts: join the Abbey Theatre in Dublin to relish in a hilarious and endlessly entertaining tribute to the theater’s greatest stars and songwriters. In this original Off-Broadway revue parody, Forbidden Broadway displays Broadway’s greatest musical legends to unite with Broadway’s greatest satirists. Buy your ticket to non-stop laughs before it’s over.

Feb. 17-18

Schubert Symphony No. 4 ‘Tragic’

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.columbussymphony.com

Head over to the Ohio Theatre for a night full of notes and strains from world-renowned composers like Franz Schubert, Florence Price and Johannes Brahms’. The program will open with Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3, followed by Clarinet Sonata, and closing with Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 ‘Tragic’. Arrive early for a pre-concert talk starting at 6:30 p.m.

Glassquerade 2023

6-11 p.m.

Glass Axis, 610 W. Town St.

www.glassaxis.org

Dress up in your best masquerade attire as Glass Axis brings Mardi Gras to Columbus this Saturday. Enjoy sips of local beer and wines from your very own hand-blown tumbler created by Glass Axis artisans. When you’re ready to eat, indulge in the all-you-can-eat baked potato bar with both russet and sweet potatoes fresh out of the fusing kilns. Additional activities include glass blowing demonstrations by Rob Stern, a glass smashing station, various games and caricatures.

Feb. 18

Callisto Quartet

4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Experience an unique performance by the Callisto Quartet, praised for their “lush intensity and bravado” at Southern Theatre. As prize winners in nearly every major international chamber music competition and notable appearances in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall and the Kennedy Center, this quartet brings together four musicians to share their love of chamber music to you.

