Arts & Music | Andrea Bocelli, The Nutcracker and Uptown Scrooge

Dec. 8

Andrea Bocelli

8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Andrea Bocelli, an Italian tenor and instrumentalist, will join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a night of operatic music off of his recent album Believe. Bocelli will also sing a selection of his greatest hits as well as some holiday favorites.

Dec. 8-24

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.balletmet.org

Running through Christmas Eve, this classic holiday tradition opens at the Ohio Theatre this weekend. Bring the family for an enchanting evening as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince encounter magical wonder in the Land of Sweets.

Dec.10

Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Dave Koz, a Grammy-nominated saxophonist and Platinum-selling artist, is joined by trumpeter Rick Braun, guitarist Peter White, pianist Keiko Matsui and vocalist Rebecca Jade for a night of reimagined favorites as well as original music off of Koz’s latest album Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Edition).

Dec. 10, 11

Uptown Scrooge

30 E. College Ave., Westerville

www.goodmedicineproductions.org

The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future guide the audience through a walking tour of Uptown Westerville in this live, improvisational retelling of beloved holiday story, A Christmas Carol. This unique event delivers cheer and fun for the whole family.

Dec. 9

Straight No Chaser

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.ticketmaster.com

The renowned acapella group comes to Columbus with the 25th Anniversary Celebration tour. With over 2 million albums sold, come for a night of sensational renditions of popular songs from the nine pitch-perfect vocalists. Tickets can be purchased online.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.