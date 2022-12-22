Arts & Music | Evening in the Forest, Starry Night Dublin Bridge Painting Class and New Year’s Eve at The Big Bang Columbus

Dec. 29

Evening in the Forest

5-7:30 p.m.

Blendon Woods Metro Park, 4265 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus

Enjoy an evening under the stars at this free family event hosted by the YMCA of Central Ohio, Columbus and the Franklin County Metro Parks. Make a take-home craft, sit by a crackling fire while roasting marshmallows or take a self-guided walk through a lantern-lit trail.

Dec. 30-Jan. 8

Raphael–The Power of Renaissance Images: The Dresden Tapestries and their impact

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Learn about the artistic impact of visual textiles from this breathtaking exhibit of woven tapestries. The first time these pieces have been presented to an American audience, these tapestries depict cartoons painted by Renaissance painter, Raphael. These are the final two weeks to be able to view this breathtaking exhibit.

Dec. 31

Starry Night Dublin Bridge Painting Class

7-9 p.m.

Terra Gallery, 36B N. High St., Dublin

Discover your artistic side and bring your own snacks and drinks for this painting event. Combine the famous Van Gogh painting with the iconic skyline of Bridge Park for a masterpiece unique to Ohio. All materials are provided! Register online.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve at The Big Bang Columbus

8 p.m.

The Big Bang Dueling Bar, 1516 N. High St., Columbus

www.thebigbangbar.com

Sing along to your favorites at this all-request dueling piano show. Enjoy drinks while the live-performers play the soundtrack to ring in a new year. Reserve tables online for this 21+ event.

