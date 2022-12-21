Arts & Music | Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Lustron House 1950’s Holiday Décor and Advent Window Walk

Courtesy of Short North Stage Short North Stage White Christmas

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at Short North Stage

Dec. 22-Jan. 1

Showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m.

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org/white-christmas

Short North Stage is proud to spread Christmas cheer with their reimagined take on the holiday classic, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Join Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two World War II veterans, as they follow a pair of singing sisters seeking a shot at love. This family-friendly classic will lift your Christmas spirit and give your family an unrivaled theater experience.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena

Dec. 23

3 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.trans-siberian.com

Enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena. This event is a holiday classic and never seems to disappoint. Founded in 1966, this progressive rock band has spent years honing its act to present a unique experience for all ages. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra pushes the boundaries of what a rock show can be and leaves an impression that is as unique as it is enjoyable.

Lustron House 1950’s Holiday Décor

Dec. 22-Jan. 8

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.experiencecolumbus.com

Nostalgic about the simple beauty of 1950s holiday decorations? The Ohio History Center’s Lustron House will be elegantly decorated in classic 1950s holiday fashion. Take in the views and make sure to check out little Jimmy’s model train display. Whether you’re indulging in nostalgia or giving a history lesson, the fully furnished Lustron House will provide a peek into the 1950’s holiday spirit.

Courtesy of Visit Fairfield County

Advent Window Walk in Lancaster

Dec. 22-29

6-10 p.m.

Square 13 Historic District, 163 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Visit the Historic District in Lancaster as some of the downtown residential areas' finest homes light up the night with their unique take on an advent calendar. Each night a historic home will reveal a festive design in a finely decorated window. With a final design revealed on Christmas night, this German-inspired tradition will feature 24 homes located on Wheeling and King St. Don’t miss the opportunity to view the wonders of Christmas in Lancaster’s Historic District.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.