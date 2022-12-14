Arts & Music | Elf, Winter Ballroom Showcase and PBJ & Jazz Sounds of the Season

Dec. 13-18

ELF the Musical

7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

With Christmas right around the corner, don’t miss your chance to smile, laugh and cry with the world's largest Elf, Buddy. Enjoy a night at the beautiful Palace Theatre as Buddy embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to New York in this fresh, yet familiar theatrical take on a Christmas classic.

Dec. 15-23

Harry Connick Jr’s. The Happy Elf

Columbus Children’s Theatre, 177 E. Naghten St., Columbus

www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

The residents of Bluesville are in need of some Christmas cheer. Harry Connick Jr.’s new musical comedy features Eubie, the happiest elf on earth, as he attempts to reinvigorate the Christmas spirit that has long been lost in the town of Bluesville.

Dec. 17

Winter Ballroom Showcase

1 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School Performing Arts Center, 6780 Coffman Rd., Columbus

www.crystalballroomcolumbus.com

Join in on the elegant beauty of the Waltz, Foxtrot and the Swing as the Crystal Ballroom Dance Center curates over 20 amateur and professional performances for your entertainment. Embrace the spirit of dance as local performers showcase their talents in a ballroom setting at the Dublin Coffman Performing Arts Center.

Dec. 17

PBJ & Jazz Sounds of the Season

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Theatre Ballroom, 769 E. Long St., 2nd Floor, Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

The Columbus Jazz Arts Group is proud to bring you this uniquely interactive concert experience. Reintroduce yourself and your family to the smooth sounds of jazz featuring some of Columbus’ finest musicians. Listen, learn and let your children play with the PBJ & Jazz Big Band along with special guest Jasmine Spitzer.

