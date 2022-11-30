Arts & Music | Holiday Pops Spectacular with Tony DeSare, Short North Gallery Holiday Hop and The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 2

Reba McEntire

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

The “Queen of Country” returns to Columbus this weekend. Originally scheduled for Nov. 4, Reba’s show will now be held on Friday at the Nationwide Arena.

Dec. 2-4

Holiday Pops Spectacular with Tony DeSare

Friday 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

The Columbus Symphony’s Holiday Pops Spectacular has been an integral part of Columbus’s holiday celebrations since 1983. This year’s performance is led by renowned conductor Stuart Chafetz with jazzy guest artist Tony DeSare.

Holiday Trolley Hop Discovery

Dec. 3

Discovery District Holiday Trolley Hop

12-4 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch, 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

The Discovery District Holiday Trolley Hop is a great chance for everyone to support local merchants and institutions on the eastern side of Columbus. Trolleys are available for exploring the city and the Columbus Museum of Art is offering free general admission. Parking is available at the museum and at the Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch.

Dec. 4

Short North Gallery Holiday Hop

Short North Arts District

December’s Short North Gallery Hop is all about holiday spirit. The event features hot chocolate stands, carolers, ice sculpture artists and a visit with Santa, along with the usual focus on good food and local art.

Dec. 4

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

7-11 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

On Sunday, the world famous The Hip Hop Nutcracker comes to Columbus. The show combines the classic ballet, The Nutcracker, with lively hip hop music. Led by MC Kurtis Blow, one of the progenitors of rap music, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a show that’s fun for the whole family.

